

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Edsal has recalled 2.2 million shelving units due to injury hazard.



The Chicago, Illinois-based Edsal has recalled its 5-Tier Muscle Rack Heavy Duty Steel Shelving Units, as shelves can fail to support the 800-pound weight load as stated on the packaging, posing an injury hazard to the consumer.



The units have gray or black-colored steel frames and five plywood shelves. The recalled units include model numbers CR3618, CR3618-BLK, CR4824 and CR4824-BLK.



Edsal said it received seven reports of shelves bending or breaking due to heavy items placed on shelves, including one injury to a consumer who suffered a broken toe after items fell when the shelving unit broke.



The company has asked customers to immediately stop using the recalled shelving units and contact Edsal Manufacturing to receive a full refund.



The recalled products were sold online at Amazon.com, Staples.com, Walmart.com and other online retailers from January 2015 through September 2020 for between $80 and $90.



