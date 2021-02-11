

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Thursday reported fourth-quarter net earnings of $248.2 million or $3.50 per share, down from $264.7 million or $3.69 per share last year.



Adjusted earnings were $3.54 per share, up from $2.25 per share last year.



Sales for the quarter were $2.64 billion from $2.42 billion last year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated an earnings of $2.87 per share on revenues of $2.49 billion.



