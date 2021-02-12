

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to issue UK quarterly GDP, industrial production and foreign trade figures. The British economy is forecast to grow 0.5 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, slower than the 16 percent increase seen in the third quarter.



Ahead of these data, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it was steady against the dollar and the franc, it rose against the yen. Against the euro, it fell.



The pound was valued at 1.3793 against the greenback, 144.57 against the yen, 1.2283 against the franc and 0.8789 against the euro as of 1:55 am ET.



