

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's consumer price inflation rose in January, figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 0.3 percent year-on-year in January, following a 0.2 percent increase in December.



Cost of education and health care grew by 5.9 percent, each in January. Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco and, hotels, cafes and restaurants gained by 3.3 percent and 3.1 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, prices for transport and housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels declined by 3.8 percent, each.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.5 percent in January, after remaining unchanged in the prior month.



