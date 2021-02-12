

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's current account deficit narrowed in December, data from the central bank showed on Friday.



The current account deficit decreased to $3.210 billion in November from $3.633 billion in November. Economists had forecast a deficit of $3.7 billion.



The goods deficit decreased to $3.344 billion with outflow decreasing by $329 million from last year.



Primary income posted a net inflow of $590 million in December, while the secondary income account surplus was $80 million.



The capital account deficit was $7 million in December. The financial account deficit increased to $9.217 billion in December from $906 million in the previous month.



For the January to December period, current account deficit was $36.724 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

