

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. reported that its fiscal 2020 profit to owners of parent declined to 92.8 billion yen from 142.2 billion yen, prior year. Earnings per share was 196.49 yen compared to 310.42 yen. Fiscal 2020 revenue declined 2.9 percent to 2.03 trillion yen from 2.09 trillion yen, last year.



For fiscal 2021, the company projects: basic earnings per share of 299.97 yen; and revenue of 2.30 trillion yen. For the first half, the company expects: basic earnings per share of 117.42 yen; and revenue of 1.07 trillion yen.



