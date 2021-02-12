

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Moody's Corp. (MCO) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $314 million, or $1.66 per share. This compares with $359 million, or $1.88 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Moody's Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $362 million or $1.91 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $1.29 billion from $1.23 billion last year.



Moody's Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $362 Mln. vs. $381 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.91 vs. $2.00 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.97 -Revenue (Q4): $1.29 Bln vs. $1.23 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MOODYS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de