

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The seven-day average of new cases in U.S. dropped to its lowest point in three months on Thursday at 101,520.



With 105,353 new coronavirus cases reported in the U.S. in past 24 hours, the total number of cases in the country has reached 27.39 million, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. 3,877 new deaths were reported, taking the total number of deaths to 475,444.



Texas reported the highest number of new cases during the period at 12,176; followed by California 10,577; New York 10,011; Florida 8,525 and North Carolina 4,568.



Meanwhile, COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline, and reached the lowest level in three nearly months. According to the Covid Tracking Project, nearly 74,225 people have been hospitalized across the U.S., with more than 15,190 patients in the ICU, while nearly 4,970 are on a ventilator.



US President Joe Biden while speaking at the sprawling National Institutes of Health complex said that the Trump administration failed to act over the pandemic.



Biden said that the U.S. will have enough supply of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the summer to inoculate 300 million Americans. Biden administration has inked deals to acquire '100 million more Moderna and 100 million more Pfizer vaccines'.



Meanwhile, Biden will meet with a bipartisan group of mayors and governors on Friday as he continues to push for approval of a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan to strengthen the economy and help millions of unemployed workers.



