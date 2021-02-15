

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's industrial production declined less than estimated in December, final data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Monday.



Industrial production declined a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent month-on-month in December. In the initial estimate, production fell 1.6 percent.



Shipments were decreased 1.1 percent monthly in December. According to the initial estimate, declined 1.6 percent.



Inventories rose 1.1 percent in December, as estimated.



The inventory ratio increased 2.0 percent in December, as initially estimated.



On a yearly basis, industrial production decreased 2.6 percent in December versus a 3.2 percent fall in the initial estimate.



Capacity utilization grew 0.8 percent monthly in December and declined 0.1 percent from a year ago.



