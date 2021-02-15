

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rolls-Royce Holdings plc. (RYCEF.PK, RR.L, RYCEY.PK) announced Monday the appointment of Panos Kakoullis as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director, succeeding Stephen Daintith who is leaving the company as announced last year.



Daintith will leave Rolls-Royce on March 19, shortly after the publication of the Group's full year 2020 results, while Kakoullis will take up his new role on May 3.



To support the company in the period of transition, Ben Fidler, who is currently acting as Deputy CFO and joined the Executive Team effective January 1, will be appointed as Interim CFO.



Fidler, who joined Rolls-Royce in 2017 from Deutsche Bank, will continue to carry out his current responsibilities as Vice President of Business Performance in addition to his new role.



The new CFO Kakoullis more recently joined PA Consulting. He started his career at Deloitte, and was, until May 2019, Global Head of Deloitte's Audit and Assurance Practice.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ROLLS-ROYCE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de