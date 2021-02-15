The "Review of Mobile Banking Apps for Individuals in Russia 2020 Market Analysis and Trends, Rating, 200+ Best Practices" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Mobile Banking Rank 2020 is the ninth wave of the annual survey of mobile banking effectiveness for individuals. In this latest version, the publisher tried to find out how mobile banking can become a business tool which attracts, retains and monetizes users.

40 mobile apps from 20 banks and financial companies were evaluated separately on two types of mobile devices: iPhone and Android smartphones. Those are the most technologically advanced (top-10 last year's rating) and the most popular (top-20 SimilarWeb Usage rank in the finance category). Each mobile bank participated in a desk study, a series of usability tests and interviews with users. Within the framework of the study, the publisher formed 2 assessment systems:

1) The Daily Banking assessment system shows how fully and conveniently the mobile bank solves client's daily management tasks for managing money on the card.

2) The Digital Office assessment system reflects the completeness of the solutions in the mobile bank for client's tasks that require contacting a bank office or call center.

The results of the study include a public metric for assessing the effectiveness of mobile banks for individuals, a description of the changes that have occurred in the market, a prediction for future development, and 250+ best practices for implementing user tasks in mobile banks.

The Mobile Banking Rank 2020 results will be useful to find the best practices from mobile banks in one of the most developed fintech regions Russia.

1) Public performance ratings help to evaluate the competitive positions of mobile banks for individuals and see market leaders to follow.

2) Changes and trends overview give an idea of market development.

3) Best practices database contains 250+ best practices for solving various user problems and an expert opinion about their impact on business.

3) Maps of trends and best practices help to bring mobile bank for individuals to the level of the best according to the Mobile Banking Rank 2020 methodology.

4) Usability testing insights will be useful to penetrate deeper into the life of the client, become the main bank for payments and proactively offer the client relevant products and services.

Key Topics Covered:

About the Study Ranking and Key Research Findings Market Changes Mobile Banking Trends in 2020 246 Best Practices for Solving User Problems Study Methodology

Companies Mentioned

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w0b9cs

