

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's EU measure of consumer prices grew in January, as initially estimated, final data from the statistical office showed on Monday.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.2 percent year-on-year in January, after a 0.1 percent decrease in December.



Education cost gained 5.7 percent yearly in January and health care cost increased 5.3 percent.



Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco, and hotels, cafes and restaurants rose by 3.7 percent and 2.0 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP increased 0.4 from January versus a 0.5 percent rise in the initial estimate.



