

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation eased in January, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 0.7 percent year-on-year in January, after a 1.6 percent increase in December. Economists had expected a rise of 0.4 percent.



Communication cost surged 7.0 percent annually in January. Prices for restaurants and hotels and those for miscellaneous goods and services grew 3.4 percent, each.



Meanwhile, prices for transport declined 2.3 percent. Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, and communication decreased by 1.1 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in January, after a 0.1 percent fall in the previous month.



Core inflation eased to 1.2 percent in January from 1.5 percent in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, core CPI rose 0.9 percent in January, after a 0.1 percent decrease in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de