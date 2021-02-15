

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's construction output declined in December after rising in the previous month, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Monday.



Construction output declined 0.3 percent year-on-year in December, after a 4.0 percent rise in November.



Among the main groups, construction of buildings gained by 15.1 percent and the civil engineering works fell by 16.5 percent.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the construction output decreased 3.1 percent monthly in December, after a 11.4 percent growth in the previous month. Construction output dropped for the first time in seven months.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

