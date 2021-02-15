

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine has become the first vaccine to be approved in Japan against the coronavirus as the country prepares for the Tokyo Olympics. The vaccine, which was the first to get worldwide approval to combat the COVID-19, also found to be 94 percent effective in an Israeli study.



Japan's Health Ministry on Sunday officially approved Pfizer vaccine following last week's recommendation by a government panel after the country is stepping up efforts to beat the virus spread.



From next week, vaccinations are expected to begin with around 10,000 health workers, and the government hopes to vaccinate all by mid-year ahead of the Olympic Games that are scheduled to start by July 23.



As per reports, Japan would receive 144 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer, 120 million from AstraZeneca and about 50 million from Moderna.



The Japanese approval for the Pfizer vaccine comes at a time when an Israeli health care provider issued positive study results on more than half a million people who have received the recommended two doses of Pfizer vaccine.



As per reports, people are 94 percent less likely to have symptomatic COVID-19 infections after receiving the vaccine, and there were 92 percent fewer cases of severe illness due to the virus.



Pfizer's Phase three clinical trial of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate, BNT162b2, showed the vaccine to be 95 percent effective.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PFIZER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de