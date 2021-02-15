

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's consumer prices continued to decline in January, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Monday.



The consumer price index fell 2.0 percent year-on-year in January, following a 2.3 percent decline in November.



Prices for transportation declined 5.7 percent annually in January. Prices of housing decreased 3.4 percent and clothing and footwear cost fell 3.5 percent.



Prices household equipment and miscellaneous goods and services grew by 2.2 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 1.3 percent in January, after a 0.4 percent growth in the prior month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, fell 2.4 percent annually in January, same as seen in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, the HICP declined 1.3 percent in January, after a 0.2 percent increase in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

