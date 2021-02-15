

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - All travelers from red list countries arriving in U.K. airports from Monday need to go for a hotel quarantine. For the ten days quarantine, each one needs to pre-book in government-sanctioned hotels and pay 1750 pounds. Those who violate the new restriction will have to face fines of up to 10,000 pounds.



The new rules will help U.K. to strengthen its countrywide quarantine system and protect its people from the new variants of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 15 million people have received vaccination in the U.K. till Sunday.



Argentina, Bolivia, Botswana, Brazil, Burundi, Cape Verde, Chile, Colombia, DRC, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guyana, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal, Rwanda, Seychelles, South Africa, Suriname, Tanzania, UAE, Uruguay, and Venezuela are the countries that found a place in the red list.



The government had signed up with 16 hotels and have booked 4600 rooms.



It is expected that the U.K. might ease its quarantine restrictions by early March. In a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the Covid-19 Recovery Group has asked to commit to a timetable for easing restrictions. Meanwhile, Scientific Advisor to the Government said Britain could face another coronavirus wave if lockdown restrictions were all lifted. He expects, a new wave that might be as big as the current one.



