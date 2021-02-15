

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - COVID-19 metrics in the United States are declining sharply.



Only 64,194 new cases of coronavirus infections were reported in the country on Sunday, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data. This is the lowest daily number in several months. The total U.S. cases rose to 27640291.



During the same period, 1,084 pandemic-related deaths were reported across the country, taking the national total to 485336.



In terms of hospitalizations, the lowest number since November 17 was reported Sunday. A total of 67023 COVID patients are currently admitted in hospitals across the country, according to COVID Tracking Project.



'We continue to see cases, percent positive, hospitalizations, and ICU numbers in sharp decline,' according to the U.S. collaborative volunteer-run effort to track the pandemic. Reported deaths are now picking up the pace as well, declining in the 10-15 percent range week-over-week for about the past week, it wrote on Twitter.



Out of more than 1.40 million people who were tested for coronavirus on Monday, only 5.52 percent were diagnosed with the disease.



The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that more than 70,000,000 vaccine doses have been distributed so far in the country. More than 52,000,000 doses of vaccine were administered to people.



Experts warned against more states relaxing Covid-19 restrictions in public places.



