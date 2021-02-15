After its biggest Demo Day yet with over 700 attendees, F10 congratulates all 15 of their Incubation Batch VI Startups to a successful completion of the program at the Zurich hub of the now global incubator & accelerator.Zurich - After its biggest Demo Day yet with over 700 attendees, F10 congratulates all 15 of their Incubation Batch VI Startups to a successful completion of the program at the Zurich hub of the now global incubator & accelerator. With a captivating program including all three Country Success Leads from Switzerland, Singapore and Spain and notable representatives from the F10 Corporate Partners...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...