

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will on Tuesday release the minutes from its Feb. 2 monetary policy meeting, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



At the meeting, the RBA decided to maintain the targets of 10 basis points for the cash rate and the yield on the 3-year Australian Government bond, as well as the parameters of the Term Funding Facility.



The board also decided to buy an additional A$100 billion of bonds issued by the Australian Government and states and territories when the current bond purchase program is completed in mid-April. These additional purchases will be at the current rate of A$5 billion a week.



Japan will see December results for its tertiary industry index; in November, the index was up 0.7 percent on month.



Finally, the markets in Taiwan and China remain closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de