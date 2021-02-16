

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's tertiary activity declined for the second straight month in December, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Tuesday.



The tertiary activity index declined 0.4 percent month-on-month in December, following a 0.6 percent decrease in November.



Among the individual components, living and amusement-related services, financial and insurance, transport and postal activities, real estate, business-related services, and goods rental and leasing grew in December.



Meanwhile, medical, health care and welfare, wholesale trade, electricity, gas, heat supply and water, retail trade, flat industries, and information and communications decreased.



On a yearly basis, the tertiary activity index declined 3.6 percent in December, following a 3.7 percent fall in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

