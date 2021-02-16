

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar eased off from its early highs against its most major rivals in the late Asian session on Tuesday.



The aussie fell to 0.7776 against the greenback and 82.01 versus the yen, off its prior near a 5-week high of 0.7805 and more than a 2-year high of 82.42, respectively.



The aussie pulled back to 0.9827 against the loonie and 1.5602 against the euro, from its early high of 0.9845 and more than a 2-year high of 1.5560, respectively.



The next possible support for the aussie is seen around 0.75 against the greenback, 80.00 versus the yen, 1.58 against the euro and 0.96 against the loonie.



