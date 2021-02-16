

HOOK (dpa-AFX) - Serco Group plc (SRP.L) has agreed to acquire Whitney, Bradley & Brown Inc, a provider of advisory, engineering and technical services to the US Military, for $295 million from an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital. Serco expects WBB to be immediately accretive to earnings following completion and to enhance underlying EPS by around 10% in 2022, the first full year of ownership.



WBB focuses in the fields of Acquisition and Programme Management, Systems Design and Engineering, Through-Lifecycle Asset Management and Mission Performance.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SERCO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de