

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - German ZEW economic sentiment for February and Eurozone GDP and employment data for the fourth quarter are due at 5.00 am ET Tuesday. Economists forecast the confidence index to fall to 59.6 in February from 61.8 in January.



Ahead of these data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it fell against the yen, it was steady against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 127.99 against the yen, 1.0798 against the franc, 0.8724 against the pound and 1.2152 against the greenback as of 4.55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de