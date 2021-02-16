

HARRISON (dpa-AFX) - Payments company Mastercard Inc. (MA) is facing an investigation by Swiss Competition Commission or COMCO, Reuters reported.



The investigation is into possible obstruction of SIX's National Cash Scheme or NCS, a set of rules for withdrawals and other transactions at banks' cash machines.



According to the agency, the obstruction occurs because Mastercard refuses to co-badge the NCS on the new debit Mastercard.



The watchdog reportedly said, 'COMCO is now investigating whether Mastercard has abused its position as a dominant company. Precautionary measures were taken for the duration of the investigation.'



