- BARCLAYS RAISES BELLWAY PRICE TARGET TO 3320 (3050) PENCE - 'EQUAL WEIGHT' - CREDIT SUISSE RAISES IMI PLC PRICE TARGET TO 1480 (1450) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - GOLDMAN RAISES RELX PRICE TARGET TO 2407 (2348) PENCE - 'BUY' - JEFFERIES RAISES ROTORK TO 'BUY' ('HOLD') - TARGET 420 (350) PENCE - JEFFERIES RAISES ROYAL MAIL TO 'HOLD' ('UNDERPERFORM') - TARGET 450 (300) PENCE - JEFFERIES RAISES VICTREX PRICE TARGET TO 2675 (2475) PENCE - 'BUY' - MORGAN STANLEY RAISES LEGAL & GENERAL TARGET TO 317 (314) P - 'EQUAL-WEIGHT' - PANMURE RAISES SAFESTORE TO 'BUY' ('HOLD')



