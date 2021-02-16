

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's economic growth moderated in the fourth quarter after rebounding sharply in the third quarter driven by the easing of Covid-19 control measures, flash estimate from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Tuesday.



Gross domestic product grew 0.2 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, much slower than the 11.7 percent expansion in the third quarter. This was the second consecutive expansion.



On a yearly basis, GDP continued to fall in the fourth quarter. GDP fell 2.7 percent after easing 2.3 percent in the third quarter.



Data showed that employment grew 0.2 percent sequentially but decreased 2.1 percent from the last year in the fourth quarter.



