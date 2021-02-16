

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch exports and imports declined for the first time in three months in December, figures from the statistical office CBS showed on Tuesday.



Merchandise exports fell 0.9 percent year-on-year in December, after a 1.1 percent gain in November.



In December, fewer minerals, petroleum products, and machines and equipment were exported, the agency said.



Imports decreased 1.0 percent annually in December, after a 1.9 percent rise in the prior month.



In the fourth quarter, exports and imports grew by 1.0 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.



In 2020, exports declined 2.2 percent and imports fell 2.1 percent.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the household spending decreased 11.9 percent yearly in December, following a 6.7 percent decline in November. This was the tenth consecutive fall.



The latest decline in spending was the weakest since May, when it was down 12.1 percent.



The spending on durable goods declined sharply for the first time in seven months, while consumer spend less on services.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de