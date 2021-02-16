

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's trade surplus increased in December, as exports rose and imports declined, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Tuesday.



The trade surplus rose to EUR 6.844 billion in December from EUR 5.064 billion in the same period last year. In November, the trade surplus was EUR 6.751 billion.



Exports grew 3.3 percent year-on-year in December, following a 1.1 percent rise in November.



On an annual basis, imports fell 1.7 percent in December, following an 3.2 percent decrease in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, exports decreased 3.8 percent and imports dropped 1.1 percent in December.



In the fourth quarter, exports grew 3.3 percent quarterly and imports gained 4.3 percent.



In 2020, the trade surplus was EUR 63.577 billion from EUR 56.116 billion in 2019. Exports dropped 9.7 percent and imports declined 12.8 percent.



Data also showed that the import prices rose 0.7 percent monthly in December and grew 1.3 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter.



In 2020, import prices declined 5.1 percent.



