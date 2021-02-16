

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Health Corp. (CVS) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $0.97 billion, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $1.75 billion, or $1.33 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, CVS Health Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.71 billion or $1.30 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.0% to $69.55 billion from $66.89 billion last year.



CVS Health Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.71 Bln. vs. $2.27 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.30 vs. $1.73 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.24 -Revenue (Q4): $69.55 Bln vs. $66.89 Bln last year.



