

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Advance Auto Parts (AAP) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $111.99 million, or $1.65 per share. This compares with $95.91 million, or $1.38 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Advance Auto Parts reported adjusted earnings of $126.94 million or $1.87 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.3% to $2.37 billion from $2.11 billion last year.



Advance Auto Parts earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $126.94 Mln. vs. $113.713 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.87 vs. $1.64 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.97 -Revenue (Q4): $2.37 Bln vs. $2.11 Bln last year.



