

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) forecast fiscal 2021 net sales in a range of $10.10 billion to $10.30 billion, and comparable store sales in a range of 1.0 percent to 3.0 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $9.61 per share for the year on revenues of $10.19 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



