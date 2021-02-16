

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AECOM (ACM) said it plans to more than double adjusted EPS and free cash flow from fiscal 2020 to fiscal 2024, including greater than $4.30 of adjusted EPS and greater than $680 million of free cash flow in fiscal 2024. The company targets to deliver $2.5 billion of cumulative free cash flow from fiscal 2021 to fiscal 2024.



AECOM reiterated its fiscal 2021 guidance which includes projected adjusted EPS of between $2.60 and $2.80. The company estimates free cash flow of between $425 million and $625 million.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AECOM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de