

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Animal health company Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) on Tuesday reported net income for the fourth quarter of $359 million or $0.75 per share, down from $384 million or $0.80 per share in the year-ago period.



Adjusted earnings were $0.91 per share, compared to $0.92 per share in the prior-year quarter.



However, revenue for the quarter rose 8 percent to $1.81 billion from $1.67 billion last year.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter on revenues of $1.73 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For fiscal 2021, Zoetis forecast revenue between $7.40 billion to $7.55 billion, reported earnings between $4.02 and $4.14 per share, and adjusted earnings between $4.36 and $4.46 per share. The Street expects the company to report earnings of $4.26 per share for the year on revenues of $7.11 billion.



