

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Moderna Inc. (MRNA) said Tuesday that it has supplied 45.4 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to U.S. Government to date.



According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 25.5 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine have been administered in the U.S.



The company noted that an additional 33.2 million doses of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine have been filled in vials and are at various stages of final production and testing before release to the U.S. Government.



The company targets to deliver the first 100 million doses by the end of the first quarter 2021. The company has moved forward delivery of its second 100 million doses by one month, from end of June 2021 to end of May 2021. It has moved forward delivery of its third 100 million doses by two months, from end of September 2021 to end of July 2021. Looking forward, the monthly doses released to the US Government are expected to double again by April, with an expected average of 30-35 million doses per month for February and March, and 40-50 million doses a month from April through the end of July.



The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine received Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on December 18, 2020. The U.S. Government has agreed to purchase a total of 300 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MODERNA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de