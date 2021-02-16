

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market snapped a six-session winning streak and ended modestly lower on Tuesday as buying interest subsided amid a lack of fresh triggers.



Activity was mostly stock specific and the mood was largely cautious.



The benchmark SMI, which spent just a few minutes in positive territory during the session, ended with a loss of 33.39 points or 0.31% at 10,907.60, after moving between 10,900.18 and 10,953.42.



Alcon, Novartis, Geberit, Givaudan, Swiss Re, Nestle, Swiss Life Holding, Swisscom, Roche Holding and LafargeHolcim lost 0.4 to 1.1%.



UBS Group and Credit Suisse gained 1.2% and 0.75%, respectively. ABB ended higher by about 1.05% and Lonza Group advanced 0.6%.



Among the stocks in the Mid Price Index, Dufry ended 1.7% down. Vifor Pharma, Barry Callebaut, Cembra Money Bank, Lindt & Spruengli, Swiss Prime Site and PSP Swiss Property lost 0.4 to 1%.



Straumann Holding moved up by about 5%. Temenos Group ended stronger by 3.7%. VAT Group, OC Oerlikon Corp, Tecan Group and Clariant gained 0.9 to 1.2%.



