-Earnings: -$92.50 million in Q4 vs. $193.95 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.26 in Q4 vs. $0.53 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Continental Resources Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$81.90 million or -$0.23 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.08 per share -Revenue: $0.84 billion in Q4 vs. $1.20 billion in the same period last year.



