

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eversource Energy (ES) released a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $271.92 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $250.04 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.8% to $2.23 billion from $2.05 billion last year.



Eversource Energy earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $271.92 Mln. vs. $250.04 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.79 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.85 -Revenue (Q4): $2.23 Bln vs. $2.05 Bln last year.



