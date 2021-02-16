

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Agilent Technologies (A) released a profit for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $288 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $197 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Agilent Technologies reported adjusted earnings of $328 million or $1.06 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.0% to $1.55 billion from $1.36 billion last year.



Agilent Technologies earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $328 Mln. vs. $252 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.06 vs. $0.81 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.89 -Revenue (Q1): $1.55 Bln vs. $1.36 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: 0.78 - 0.80 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.37 - $1.39 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $3.80 - $3.90 Full year revenue guidance: $5.825 - $5.900 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de