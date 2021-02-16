

OKLAHOMA CITY (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Devon Energy Corp. (DVN):



-Earnings: -$73 million in Q4 vs. $12 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.20 in Q4 vs. $0.03 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Devon Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $9 million or $0.01 per share for the period. -Revenue: $1.28 billion in Q4 vs. $1.59 billion in the same period last year.



