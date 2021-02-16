

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW):



-Earnings: $267 million in Q4 vs. -$17 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.52 in Q4 vs. -$0.03 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Genworth Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $173 million or $0.34 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.22 per share -Revenue: $2.26 billion in Q4 vs. $2.04 billion in the same period last year.



