

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Beiersdorf AG (BDRFY.PK, BDRFF.PK) said that it will invest an additional 300 million euros in sustainability, digitization and growth markets over the next five years.



The Consumer business segment for the fiscal year 2021 is expected to achieve an operating EBIT margin (before extraordinary effects) at prior year's level of 12.3% and positive sales growth.



The operating EBIT margin (before extraordinary effects) in the tesa business segment in fiscal year 2021 is expected to be down on the previous year despite positive sales growth, also due to significant investments in the strategic focus areas. On the basis, the Executive Board projects positive sales growth and an operating EBIT margin (before extraordinary effects) at the prior year's level for the Group.



