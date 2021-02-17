

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) reported 2020 net earnings of $9.8 billion, 22% higher than 2019, mainly reflecting $1.1 billion of impairments. Earnings per share in US cents was 599.8 compared to 487.8. Underlying earnings was $12.4 billion, 20% above 2019. Underlying earnings per share in US cents was 769.6 compared to 636.3. Underlying EBITDA was $23.90 billion, up 13%.



For 2020, consolidated sales revenue was $44.61 billion, an increase of 3% from a year ago.



'The Board has approved a total dividend of 557 US cents per share including a special dividend of 93 US cents per share, representing a 72% full year pay-out ratio, which builds on our five-year pay-out track record,' said Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm.



