

BRISTOL (dpa-AFX) - British tobacco company Imperial Brands plc. (IMB.L, IMBBF.PK, IMBBY.PK) announced Wednesday the appointment of Lukas Paravicini as Chief Financial Officer on August 5 2021 or at an earlier date to be announced.



Paravicini succeeds Oliver Tant, who will step down from the Board upon the new appointment and leave the business following an orderly handover.



Paravicini is currently the Chief Financial Officer of agricultural commodities and brokerage group ED&F Man Holdings.



Before joining ED&F Man Holdings, he held senior positions at Fonterra, a New Zealand and Australia based dairy exporter, with sales in 130 countries. Prior to that, he spent 22 years with Nestle in various senior finance and general management roles.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

IMPERIAL BRANDS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de