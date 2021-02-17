

MILWAUKEE (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Controls (JCI) Wednesday said it has joined The Climate Pledge, a commitment co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism aiming to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. This is ten years ahead of the goal set out in the United Nations' Paris Climate Agreement.



The company said its signing aligns with its commitment to bring forward net-zero carbon emissions to 2040 from 2050.



As of now, 53 organizations from 18 industries across 12 countries have signed the Pledge. The Climate Pledge allows signatories to share access to technologies, best practices, and innovations in supply chain enhancements, and create joint action to address the most critical climate challenges.



In order to meet ambitious common environmental and sustainability goals, Johnson Controls will partner with many other companies.



George Oliver, Johnson Controls chairman and CEO, said, 'Our recent announcement to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040 through innovations and technologies such as our OpenBlue platform, further demonstrates our commitment to protect and preserve the environment.'



