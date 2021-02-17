

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Undeclared fish (Anchovies), a known allergen, has forced two companies to recall their products, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



Wadena, Minnesota-based Russ Davis Wholesale is recalling certain Kowalski's brand Buffalo Cauliflower Bites with Kowalski's Steakhouse Blue Dressing 22 oz, while Litehouse Inc. is calling back a limited quantity of its Brite Harbor Caesar Dressing & Dip 1.5 oz pillows.



In the Kowalski's brand Buffalo Cauliflower Bites, the Blue Cheese Dressing contained undeclared fish. The product with Use By Dates of 1/19/2021 through 2/10/21 are impacted by the recall. These were distributed to 7 metro Kowalski's stores located in Minnesota.



The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the blue cheese dressing containing anchovies was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of fish.



Further, Litehouse's recall involves 225 cases of 60/1.5 oz Brite Harbor Caesar pouches that were distributed to a limited number of customers in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Utah. The recall is limited to one production day from a single manufacturing location. The 'Best Used By' date is 03 071321 with the lot code of 03 071321 16002.



Litehouse initiated the recall after it was discovered that product labeling stated Caesar on the Front label and Blue Cheese on the back, and the problem was caused by a packaging error.



People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to fish (anchovies) may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the affected products.



However, both companies have not reported any illness related to the recalled products to date.



Litehouse urged consumers who purchased its affected product to both recalled products to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.



