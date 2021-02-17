

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone's construction output dropped for the first time in three months in December, data form Eurostat showed on Wednesday.



The construction output decreased 3.7 percent month-on-month in December, after a 2.3 percent growth in November.



Production in building construction declined 3.8 percent monthly in December and output in civil engineering fell 3.4 percent.



On a year-on-year basis, the construction output fell 2.3 percent in December, following a 0.6 percent decrease in the prior month.



In the EU27, construction output decreased 3.3 percent monthly, and fell 2.1 percent from a year ago.



Among member states, the worst declines were recorded in Slovenia, France, and Germany, while the biggest gains were observed in Slovakia, Romania, Poland and Spain.



In the fourth quarter, construction output fell 0.3 percent quarterly and declined 2.0 percent from a year ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

