

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) announced the availability of a new laboratory-based antigen test that will help doctors determine if an individual is actively infected with COVID-19.



Developed by DiaSorin, the antigen test is available to patients through a doctor's order and allows for testing to determine if individuals are still infected with and could spread COVID-19.



The test is performed by a doctor or other healthcare provider using a nasal or nasopharyngeal swab to collect a sample and is then picked up and processed by Labcorp. Results are available on average within 24-48 hours from time of pick up.



The antigen test is the latest offering by Labcorp to fight COVID-19 at every stage, from diagnostic testing to clinical trials and vaccination services.



The DiaSorin LIAISON SARS-CoV-2 Ag antigen test has been made available to the U.S. market following notification to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on October 26, 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de