

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) and Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) have signed a binding agreement to expand their existing collaboration to include the research and development of new therapies for influenza and other respiratory viruses. GlaxoSmithKline will make an upfront payment of $225 million and a further equity investment in Vir of $120 million.



The expanded collaboration provides GSK exclusive rights to collaborate with Vir on the development of potential best-in-class monoclonal antibodies, including VIR-2482, for the prevention or treatment of influenza. GSK will have the exclusive option to co-develop VIR-2482 after Vir completes and reports phase 2 trial outcomes.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GLAXOSMITHKLINE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de