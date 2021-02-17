

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Analog Devices (ADI) released earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $388.52 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $203.87 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.0% to $1.56 billion from $1.30 billion last year.



Analog Devices earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $1.44 vs. $1.03 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.32 -Revenue (Q1): $1.56 Bln vs. $1.30 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.36 - $1.52 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.55 - $1.65 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

